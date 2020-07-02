Global  

August Alsina + Jada Pinkett Coupled Up Pics Keep Dating Memes Intensifying: “Where Is The Lie?”

SOHH Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
August Alsina + Jada Pinkett Coupled Up Pics Keep Dating Memes Intensifying: “Where Is The Lie?”The Internet isn’t ready to let the Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina drama die down. Social media has continued to unload on the biggest potential love affair of the year with ample pics of them together and more memes. Jada x Memes Over the past few hours, the Internet has unloaded plenty of must-see […]

The post August Alsina + Jada Pinkett Coupled Up Pics Keep Dating Memes Intensifying: “Where Is The Lie?” appeared first on .
News video: Will Smith gave August Alsina his blessing for Jada Pinkett Smith affair

Will Smith gave August Alsina his blessing for Jada Pinkett Smith affair 00:51

 August Alsina has claimed Will Smith gave him his blessing to date his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Related videos from verified sources

'Absolutely not true': Jada Pinkett Smith denies August Alsina's romance claims [Video]

'Absolutely not true': Jada Pinkett Smith denies August Alsina's romance claims

Jada Pinkett Smith has denied August Alsina's claims they had a relationship with the blessing of Jada's husband Will Smith.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith is shutting down singer August Alsina's claims that he and the Red Table Talk host had a years-long affair, and that her husband, Will Smith, supposedly gave his blessing for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair While speaking with 'The Breakfast Club' co-host Angela Yee on Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer claimed he had an affair with Pinkett Smith..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Will Smith Gets Blasted W/ Hard-Hitting August Alsina + Jada Pinkett Memes Over Affair Drama

Will Smith Gets Blasted W/ Hard-Hitting August Alsina + Jada Pinkett Memes Over Affair Drama Hollywood superstar Will Smith is feeling the Internet’s wrath. The hip-hop veteran has fallen victim to becoming a massive meme following affair rumors...
SOHH

August Alsina Alleges He Had Previous Love Affair With Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Gave 'His Blessing'

 August Alsina is discussing his love life. The 27-year-old entertainer spoke about his rumored relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in an interview with Angela...
Just Jared

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claim They Had an Affair

 Jada Pinkett Smith says claims made by singer August Alsina that the two had an affair that was green-lit by her husband, Will Smith, are a total lie. August...
TMZ.com


