Dil Bechara title track teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny will steal your heart! Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen for one last time in Mukesh Chhabra's film, Dil Bechara, and his fans can't wait to see him again on the screen. The film also marks newcomer Sanjana Sanghi's big Bollywood debut, which will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.



The makers of Dil Bechara just dropped the teaser... 👓 View full article

