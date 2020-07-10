Global  
 

Valentina Sampaio Is the First Transgender Model in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'!

Just Jared Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Valentina Sampaio is making history again! The 23-year-old Brazilian bombshell was just named a 2020 Rookie in the upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit – the first time that the magazine has featured a transgender model. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Valentina Sampaio “I was filled with so many emotions of happiness when [...]
Valentina Sampaio Hopes to Inspire Transgender Youth With History-Making SI Swimsuit Announcement

 Valentina Sampaio continues to make history. It was just announced that the 23-year-old will be featured in the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, making her the first...
E! Online


