Valentina Sampaio Is the First Transgender Model in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'!
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Valentina Sampaio is making history again! The 23-year-old Brazilian bombshell was just named a 2020 Rookie in the upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit – the first time that the magazine has featured a transgender model. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Valentina Sampaio “I was filled with so many emotions of happiness when [...]
