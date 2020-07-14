Global  
 

Valentina Sampaio becomes Sports Illustrated's first openly transgender swimsuit model

SBS Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Valentina Sampaio is the first openly trans person to be featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
 Valentina Sampaio says becoming the first transgender model to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition is "life changing".

Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model [Video]

Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model

The upcoming issue is out on July 21. The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue.

