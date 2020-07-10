Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Tell Truth About August Alsina Affair: “You Kicked Me To The Curb. We Broke Up – I Just Wanted To Feel Good”

SOHH Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Tell Truth About August Alsina Affair: “You Kicked Me To The Curb. We Broke Up – I Just Wanted To Feel Good”Hollywood superstar couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are finally speaking out. The iconic pair have come forward to fully address the speculation and rumors surrounding a secret romance happening with R&B singer August Alsina. Jada x Will Pinkett-Smith relied on her Facebook “Red Table Talk” show to keep it 100 on what really […]

The post Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Tell Truth About August Alsina Affair: “You Kicked Me To The Curb. We Broke Up – I Just Wanted To Feel Good” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

August Alsina gave Jada Pinkett Smith a 'courtesy call' before going public with affair claims [Video]

August Alsina gave Jada Pinkett Smith a 'courtesy call' before going public with affair claims

August Alsina claims he warned Jada Pinkett Smith that he was going public about their alleged affair and says "everyone got courtesy calls time in advance".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:14Published
Jada Pinkett Smith bricht ihr Schweigen [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith bricht ihr Schweigen

Der Rapper behauptete, er habe eine Affäre mit Jada Pinkett Smith gehabt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published
Jada Pinkett Smith quebra silêncio após alegações de relacionamento extraconjugal [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith quebra silêncio após alegações de relacionamento extraconjugal

August Alsina afirmou que manteve um relacionamento com Jada e que o marido da atriz, Will Smith, sabia do caso

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirm previous split, reveal details of August Alsina relationship

 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith came to the Red Table to address questions around Smith and August Alsina's alleged affair.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizHipHopDXContactMusicSOHHTMZ.comLainey GossipIndependent

Will Smith Addresses August Alsina's Alleged Affair With Jada Pinkett Smith

 Meanwhile, reps for the "Red Table Talk" host call the singer's claims "absolutely not true."
HipHopDX Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.comLainey GossipE! OnlineIndependent

Tweets about this

bberchie__

Laura🌻 RT @TheViralTrendz: -- Actress - Jada Pinkett Smith - finally addresses the relationship drama between herself - Will Smith and singer -… 2 seconds ago

PhindileMakhub5

NaZombode🇿🇦🇮🇹 RT @chuuzus: The full Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Red Table Talk about August Alsina https://t.co/PccIsOhRLz 3 seconds ago

galenciagaa

GUERLENCIA RT @1DJFirstClass: Jada Pinkett-Smith Brings Herself To The #RedTableTalk With Will Smith To Discuss The August Alsina Situation. https://t… 4 seconds ago

StephyuUBo0

Sᴛᴇ́ᴘʜᴀɴɪᴇ Dᴇᴠɪʟ’s™️ RT @TMZ: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to August Alsina Relationship, But ... https://t.co/oDIhlvBDgi 5 seconds ago

NOTSPECIAL10

NOBODY 🤷🏿‍♀️🌈 RT @cxrodge2: Me throughout Jada Pinkett-Smith-Alsina-Shakur’s #RedTableTalk with Will Smith-Martin https://t.co/DIGij2Y0Q4 6 seconds ago

_nayssa

This Is Nay🌱 RT @RatchetNerd_: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith & August Alsina star in the blockbuster of Summer 2020 https://t.co/mGCofOJzIY 11 seconds ago

GodFatherTTP

Bryce RT @realprinceblue: Will Smith in divorce court with Jada Pinkett https://t.co/nVDs5pvMgw 13 seconds ago

cocomeshelle

CoCo Meshelle 🖤 Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had a Relationship with August Alsina While Briefly Separated from Will Smith 👀 https://t.co/0law44KnaZ 13 seconds ago