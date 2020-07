Have you heard these popular K-Pop songs of all time? Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Virally spreading from native South Korea to almost every corner of the globe, K-Pop has been the most trending genre of the past decade. Portraying stories around society through upbeat tracks while making a style statement with their bold attires & funky dance moves, K-Pop bands have risen to take global charts by storm while... Virally spreading from native South Korea to almost every corner of the globe, K-Pop has been the most trending genre of the past decade. Portraying stories around society through upbeat tracks while making a style statement with their bold attires & funky dance moves, K-Pop bands have risen to take global charts by storm while 👓 View full article