Verona83 RT @Chris_1791: Bill Cosby still owes over $2.75M in legal fees, law firm says https://t.co/41Lp0EgJaS via @foxnews 5 minutes ago Chris Bill Cosby still owes over $2.75M in legal fees, law firm says https://t.co/41Lp0EgJaS via @foxnews 16 minutes ago Doveish "Bill Cosby still owes over $2.75M in legal fees, law firm says" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/9eOiGkNepm https://t.co/YeVMZBgAgy 20 minutes ago Brightly Law firm says Bill Cosby still owes over $2.75M in legal fees https://t.co/dgAOWJ6hb8 44 minutes ago The Herald Due to a delay in payment, a 10 percent interest has been added to the money. https://t.co/QXjrM9yYIk 9 hours ago The Herald Law Firm Reveals Bill Cosby Still Owes Over $2.75m In Legal Fees https://t.co/QXjrM9yYIk 10 hours ago Bob Guildner RT @The_News_DIVA: Law firm says Bill Cosby still owes over $2.75M in legal fees https://t.co/YxePwKwMFF via @pagesix 16 hours ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Law firm says Bill Cosby still owes over $2.75M in legal fees https://t.co/YxePwKwMFF via @pagesix 16 hours ago