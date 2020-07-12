Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Arrive in Greece to Celebrate His Birthday!
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are enjoying a little getaway for his birthday! The Oscar-winning actor and the 63-year-old actress/singer stayed safe in masks as they arrived in Paros Island, Greece on Saturday afternoon (July 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hanks The longtime couple are in Greece as they celebrate Tom‘s [...]
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences were very different. Tom Hanks, to 'The Guardian' Idris Elba Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina...