Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Arrive in Greece to Celebrate His Birthday!

Just Jared Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are enjoying a little getaway for his birthday! The Oscar-winning actor and the 63-year-old actress/singer stayed safe in masks as they arrived in Paros Island, Greece on Saturday afternoon (July 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hanks The longtime couple are in Greece as they celebrate Tom‘s [...]
News video: Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 02:07

 Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences were very different. Tom Hanks, to 'The Guardian' Idris Elba Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina...

