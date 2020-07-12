Melissa Gilbert looks back on "Little House on the Prairie"
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () The TV series “Little House on the Prairie,” which debuted in 1974, starred Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, whose pioneering family met hardships with love and fortitude. Gilbert talks with correspondent Mo Rocca at her "Little House in the Catskills" about how the Michael Landon-produced show, which examined themes of home, family and community, resonates today.
