Naya Rivera Search & Rescue Team Member Speaks to Lake Piru's Drownings
Monday, 13 July 2020 () A reported seven people have drowned in Lake Piru between the timespan of 1994 and 2000, and now a rescuer from Naya Rivera‘s search investigation is speaking out about the lake in particular. The 33-year-old Glee actress disappeared while boating at the lake in California with her son Josey, 4, on Wednesday (July 8). Josey [...]
A body has been found at the California lake where former Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing, police have said.The 33-year-old disappeared while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake..
