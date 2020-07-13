Global  
 

Naya Rivera Search & Rescue Team Member Speaks to Lake Piru's Drownings

Just Jared Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
A reported seven people have drowned in Lake Piru between the timespan of 1994 and 2000, and now a rescuer from Naya Rivera‘s search investigation is speaking out about the lake in particular. The 33-year-old Glee actress disappeared while boating at the lake in California with her son Josey, 4, on Wednesday (July 8). Josey [...]
 A member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.

