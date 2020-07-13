Global  
 

Naya Rivera, ‘Glee’ actress, dies at 33

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Actress Naya Rivera, best known for playing a sharp-tongued cheerleader and glee club member on Fox’s hit musical comedy-drama “Glee,” was found dead Monday morning after an extensive search at Lake Piru in Ventura County. She was 33. Rivera’s body was found floating on the lake days after she went missing late Wednesday night, according […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned

'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned 01:10

 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after she did not return a boat she had rented with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California. Her son was found alone on the boat. He told authorities from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office that they...

