Naya Rivera, ‘Glee’ actress, dies at 33

Monday, 13 July 2020 () Actress Naya Rivera, best known for playing a sharp-tongued cheerleader and glee club member on Fox’s hit musical comedy-drama “Glee,” was found dead Monday morning after an extensive search at Lake Piru in Ventura County. She was 33. Rivera’s body was found floating on the lake days after she went missing late Wednesday night, according […]
