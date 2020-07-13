Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Body found in California lake during search for Naya Rivera

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Body found in California lake during search for Naya RiveraThe body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for Naya Rivera, who went missing five days earlier while swimming with her son. Local law enforcement sources announced that a body was discovered in the Ventura County, California reservoir on Monday morning. On Sunday, a member of a team searching the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Body found at lake where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing

Body found at lake where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing 00:40

 A body has been found at the California lake where former Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing, police have said.The 33-year-old disappeared while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru on Wednesday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Body found at site of missing Glee star Rivera [Video]

Body found at site of missing Glee star Rivera

A body has been found at the site where authorities were searching for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff's office said on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera [Video]

A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera

A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:28Published
Naya Rivera dies aged 33 [Video]

Naya Rivera dies aged 33

Naya Rivera has died aged 33, Ventura County Sheriff's Office have confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:51Published

California California State in the western United States

Los Angeles and San Diego Schools to Go Online-Only in The Fall

 California’s two largest districts made the joint call amid a White House push to get children back into classrooms.
NYTimes.com

Body found at California lake where 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumably drowned

 A body has been found on the Southern California lake where "Glee" actress Naya Rivera disappeared Wednesday from a boat, authorities confirmed.
USATODAY.com

Naya Rivera: Police find body in search for Glee star

 The star went missing on Thursday after going boating with her young son at a lake in California.
BBC News

Ventura County, California Ventura County, California County in California, United States

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation could take days. Rivera, 33, went to Lake Piru on Wednesday. She rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, then vanished. Rivera's son was on the boat, but she was nowhere to be found.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues [Video]

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed. CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took Wednesday with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Rivera came to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, north of Los Angeles, around 1 p.m. PST on Wednesday. Officials said more that 80 people were involved in the search for Rivera.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ star

 Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with..
WorldNews

In CA: Search continues for 'Glee' star's body; education lawsuits pile up

 Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boat trip in Ventura County. The state and the University of California file lawsuits against..
USATODAY.com

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California

Body Found at California Lake Where Naya Rivera Disappeared

 Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
NYTimes.com
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned [Video]

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Body Found By Crews Searching For Naya Rivera At Lake Piru [Video]

Body Found By Crews Searching For Naya Rivera At Lake Piru

The "Glee" actress went missing last Wednesday. Lesley Marin and Suzanne Marques report.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:13Published
Body Found At Lake Piru During Search For ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Body Found At Lake Piru During Search For ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera

Authorities say a body was found Monday Lake Piru, where “Glee” actress Naya Rivera went missing last week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published
Photo helps in search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, rescue team member says [Video]

Photo helps in search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, rescue team member says

A member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

The Lake Where Naya Rivera Was Boating Has a Tragic History

 New details have been revealed about the tragic history of Lake Piru, the California lake where Naya Rivera went missing during a boating trip. The 33-year-old...
Just Jared

Body found in California lake during search for Naya Rivera

Body found in California lake during search for Naya Rivera The body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for...
WorldNews

Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Co-Stars Post Tributes Amid Reports of Body Found in Lake Piru

 A body was found in Lake Piru in California amid searches for Naya Rivera and now, some of her Glee co-stars are posting messages. If you don’t know, Naya and...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC NewsTMZ.com

Tweets about this