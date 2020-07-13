|
Body found in California lake during search for Naya Rivera
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for Naya Rivera, who went missing five days earlier while swimming with her son. Local law enforcement sources announced that a body was discovered in the Ventura County, California reservoir on Monday morning. On Sunday, a member of a team searching the...
