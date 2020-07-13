Chance The Rapper Goes Off On Twitter After Slamming Joe Biden + Saying There’s No Better Candidate Than Kanye West
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Chicago hip-hop star Chance The Rapper has some thoughts he’s getting out to the masses. This week, the rap heavyweight went to social media to get political and speak on this year’s presidential election. Chance The Rapper x Joe Biden In a series of Twitter posts, Chance announced he’d vote for Kanye West over other […]
The post Chance The Rapper Goes Off On Twitter After Slamming Joe Biden + Saying There’s No Better Candidate Than Kanye West appeared first on .
Chance the Rapper Supports Kanye West Running for President On Monday morning, Chance retweeted West's new song, "Donda," saying, "And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh." Chance defended his support of West's candidacy with more tweets. Chance the Rapper, via Twitter Chance the...
High pressure will continue to control our weather here today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast around 5 mph. A..