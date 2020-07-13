Chance The Rapper Goes Off On Twitter After Slamming Joe Biden + Saying There’s No Better Candidate Than Kanye West

Global  
 

SOHH Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Chance The Rapper Goes Off On Twitter After Slamming Joe Biden + Saying There’s No Better Candidate Than Kanye WestChicago hip-hop star Chance The Rapper has some thoughts he’s getting out to the masses. This week, the rap heavyweight went to social media to get political and speak on this year’s presidential election. Chance The Rapper x Joe Biden In a series of Twitter posts, Chance announced he’d vote for Kanye West over other […]

