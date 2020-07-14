Chance The Rapper Explains Support For Kanye West's Presidential Bid Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Chance The Rapper* has explained his support for *Kanye West's* Presidential bid.



Yeezy has confirmed his intentions to run in the 2020 Presidential electronics, with Elon Musk seemingly coming on board as an adviser.



The move caused a stir, with some fearing that Kanye could split Joe Biden's African-American voter base.



Chance The Rapper has dismissed this, and by endorsing Kanye quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.



Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??



— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020







I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.



— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020



Sparking a huge conversation, Chance wasn't quite ready for the blow-back...







I didnt plan on trending today, but I would like take this opportunity to say: with all these apologies and accountabilities going around the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Dept should finally admit to and denounce the assassination of Fred Hampton



— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020



Following this, he slowly began to pedal back...







When you get to the top of a hill and realize you have to die on it



— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020







Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying:

Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness. Whomever that may be God bless em



— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020







Ok sprinting down the hill now:

I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews



— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020



