You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19



The 79-year-old talk and game show host took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinions about the current health pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 5 hours ago Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio



Jimmy Fallon says there's "light at the end of the tunnel" as he returned to the 'Tonight Show' studio for the first time in almost four months. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published 5 hours ago Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles for Jimmy Fallon's voicemail



When Jimmy Fallon misses your call, Lin-Manuel tells you to leave a message Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know Duration: 00:59 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this