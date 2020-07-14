Meghan Markle Makes Passionate Speech About Young Women Changing The World For Virtual Conference
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Meghan Markle wears a brilliant blue top during her speech for GirlUp’s Women in Leadership virtual conference. The Duchess of Sussex‘s appearance closed out the virtual event with a speech urging young women to keep changing the world. “I want to share something with you,” Meghan shared. “It’s that those in the halls and corridors [...]
While closing out "The Time Is Now" Women in Leadership Plenary at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, Meghan Markle delivers an empowering speech encouraging young women to use their voices in a time when they're needed now more than ever.