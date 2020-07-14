Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle Makes Passionate Speech About Young Women Changing The World For Virtual Conference

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Meghan Markle wears a brilliant blue top during her speech for GirlUp’s Women in Leadership virtual conference. The Duchess of Sussex‘s appearance closed out the virtual event with a speech urging young women to keep changing the world. “I want to share something with you,” Meghan shared. “It’s that those in the halls and corridors [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Gives An Empowering Speech To Young Women At Girl Up Summit

Meghan Markle Gives An Empowering Speech To Young Women At Girl Up Summit 05:11

 While closing out "The Time Is Now" Women in Leadership Plenary at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, Meghan Markle delivers an empowering speech encouraging young women to use their voices in a time when they're needed now more than ever.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women [Video]

Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women

Meghan Markle gave a keynote speech via webcam to more than 40,000 attendees of the Girl Up Leadership Summit. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 08:53Published
Meghan urges young women to challenge leaders to create positive change [Video]

Meghan urges young women to challenge leaders to create positive change

The Duchess of Sussex has issued a rallying cry to young women across the globe to “push” humanity in a “more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction”.Meghan gave the keynote speech..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Das Hochzeitschaos von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle [Video]

Das Hochzeitschaos von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle

Berichten zufolge war die Hochzeit von Harry und Meghan so chaotisch, dass das Paar nicht einmal alles, was bei der Zeremonie getan wurde, absegnete.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle Celebrates Young Women Who Are "Changing the World" in Powerful Speech on Equality

 A rallying call for young people everywhere. Today, July 14, Meghan Markle gave the keynote address for day two of the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. While on...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Andres19750446

Andres RT @JustJared: Meghan Markle gives an inspiring speech about young women changing the world in her latest appearance https://t.co/U304sPBN… 8 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Meghan Markle gives an inspiring speech about young women changing the world in her latest appearance https://t.co/U304sPBNII 19 minutes ago