Meghan Markle Makes Passionate Speech About Young Women Changing The World For Virtual Conference Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Meghan Markle wears a brilliant blue top during her speech for GirlUp’s Women in Leadership virtual conference. The Duchess of Sussex‘s appearance closed out the virtual event with a speech urging young women to keep changing the world. “I want to share something with you,” Meghan shared. “It’s that those in the halls and corridors [...] 👓 View full article

