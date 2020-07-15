Global  
 

Tyra Banks to Replace Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews as New 'Dancing with the Stars' Host (Report)

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Tyra Banks is reportedly taking over hosting duties of Dancing with the Stars! It is being reported that the 46-year-old model will be replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the new host of the ABC dance competition series, according to The Daily Mail. The official announcement is said to be revealed on Good Morning [...]
