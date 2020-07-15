Elizabeth Chambers files for divorce from Armie Hammer Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

American actor Elizabeth Chambers has officially filed for divorce from Armie Hammer after 10 years of marriage.



According to a Los Angeles Superior Court docket (an official summary of proceedings in a court of law) obtained by Page Six, the 37-year-old actor Chambers filed the paperwork on July 10 -- the same day the couple... 👓 View full article

