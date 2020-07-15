Elizabeth Chambers files for divorce from Armie Hammer
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () American actor Elizabeth Chambers has officially filed for divorce from Armie Hammer after 10 years of marriage.
According to a Los Angeles Superior Court docket (an official summary of proceedings in a court of law) obtained by Page Six, the 37-year-old actor Chambers filed the paperwork on July 10 -- the same day the couple...
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers making kids 'top priority' amid split The former couple revealed last week they have decided to end their 10-year marriage, and sources have now said the pair - who..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:05Published