Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh tests positive for COVID-19, shares post on Instagram
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actress Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has taken to her Instagram account to share this news with her fans. She wrote- "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very...
Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta said in an Instagram post.
Comedian, actor, and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night, while he was performing onstage.
After being admitted to an area hospital, Hughley said in an Instagram post that he tested..