Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh tests positive for COVID-19, shares post on Instagram

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actress Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has taken to her Instagram account to share this news with her fans. She wrote- "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57, husband John Travolta confirms

Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57, husband John Travolta confirms 00:42

 Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta said in an Instagram post.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

D.L. Hughley Collapses Onstage, Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

D.L. Hughley Collapses Onstage, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Comedian, actor, and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night, while he was performing onstage. After being admitted to an area hospital, Hughley said in an Instagram post that he tested..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Kajol flashes her beautiful smile in her latest Instagram post [Video]

Kajol flashes her beautiful smile in her latest Instagram post

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. In the image, the actress can be seen flashing her million -dollar smile.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this