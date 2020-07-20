Global  
 

John Cena shares photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram after she tests positive for Coronavirus

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
WWE superstar John Cena apparently seems to have a soft corner for Bollywood celebrities and his Instagram account is proof. John Cena recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

And as usual, John Cena did not have any caption for this photo as well.


News video: Daily Punch. - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya admitted to hospital

Daily Punch. - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya admitted to hospital 03:13

 After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Whereas Kangana Ranaut, in an interview, said she will return her Padma Shri if she is unable to prove anything about the Sushant Singh Rajput case

