John Cena shares photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram after she tests positive for Coronavirus
Monday, 20 July 2020 () WWE superstar John Cena apparently seems to have a soft corner for Bollywood celebrities and his Instagram account is proof. John Cena recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
And as usual, John Cena did not have any caption for this photo as well.
After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Whereas Kangana Ranaut, in an interview, said she will return her Padma Shri if she is unable to prove anything about the Sushant Singh Rajput case
