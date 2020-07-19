After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, John Cena wishes speedy recovery for Aishwarya Rai

Daily Punch. - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya admitted to hospital



After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Whereas Kangana Ranaut, in an interview, said she will.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13 Published 15 hours ago

Covid-19 | USA on India's testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats



From the United States of America saying that the nation closest to it in testing is India, to the Narendra Modi government revealing that less than 1.94% of India's active cases are in intensive care.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published 16 hours ago