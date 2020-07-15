Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice, Is Secretly Married & She Won't Reveal Her Husband's Name
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () A bombshell about Ghislaine Maxwell has been revealed…she’s secretly married. The information was revealed during a bail hearing (which was denied). She was accused of hiding just how much wealth she has when the news was revealed. “In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed cosigners of a bond, the [...]
Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls.
Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered..