Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice, Is Secretly Married & She Won't Reveal Her Husband's Name

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
A bombshell about Ghislaine Maxwell has been revealed…she’s secretly married. The information was revealed during a bail hearing (which was denied). She was accused of hiding just how much wealth she has when the news was revealed. “In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed cosigners of a bond, the [...]
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Related To Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Related To Jeffrey Epstein Investigation 02:10

 Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, cried as she was denied bail. She's accused of recruiting girls for Epstein to sexually abuse; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail. A judge ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is a flight risk.

Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail

Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered..

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail [Video]

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not..

