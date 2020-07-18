Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dead - Olympic Figure Skater Dies at 20 Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, a pairs figure skater who competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics, has sadly died at the young age of 20. The young figure skater was born in Moscow, Russia, but became an Australian citizen in October 2017 and was a national champion there. Ekaterina died on Friday (July 17) while in her [...] 👓 View full article

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics. According to CNN, the skater has died at the age of 20 in Moscow. Details surrounding her death are unknown at this time. The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing. ISU President Jan Dijkema...

