Joey Lawrence files for divorce from wife Chandie of nearly 15 years

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
American actor Joey Lawrence and his wife Chandie are separating after nearly 15 years of marriage. According to Page Six, The 44-year-old musician filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, reported TMZ.

The 'Blossom' actor and Chandie tied the knot at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida in...
Joey Lawrence Files for Divorce From Wife Chandie After Nearly 15 Years of Marriage

 Joey Lawrence files for divorce from wife Chandie after nearly 15 years of marriage.- TMZ
Just Jared

Joey Lawrence files for divorce from wife after almost 15 years of marriage: report

 The "Blossom" star filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.
FOXNews.com

Joey Lawrence Files for Divorce

 Joey Lawrence is throwing in the towel on his second marriage ... he just filed for divorce. The former "Blossom" star filed Friday in Los Angeles County...
TMZ.com


