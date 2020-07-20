Global  
 

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Stuns While Wearing White Bikini!

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020
Lola Consuelos is looking stunning! The 19-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (July 19) to share a mirror selfie while posing in a strapless, white ribbed bikini. In the fall, Lola will be starting her sophomore year at New York University. Her older brother Michael, 23, [...]
