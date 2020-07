You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Haruma Miura, Japanese Actor and Star of ‘Attack on Titan,’ Dies at 30 Haruma Miura, Japanese actor best known for the “Attack on Titan” films, was found dead in his Tokyo home on Saturday, the Kyodo News reports. He was...

The Wrap 1 day ago



Haruma Miura death: Attack on Titan star dies aged 30 Actor was found unresponsive at his Tokyo home

Independent 19 hours ago





Tweets about this