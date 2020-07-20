Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Tested Positive for COVID-19 Back in March Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jack Nicklaus is opening up about his coronavirus diagnosis. While appearing on at The Memorial golf tournament on Sunday (July 19) in Dublin, Ohio, the 80-year-old gold legend revealed that he and wife Barbara both tested positive for the virus back in March. “It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very [...] 👓 View full article

