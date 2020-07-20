Global  
 

Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Tested Positive for COVID-19 Back in March

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Jack Nicklaus is opening up about his coronavirus diagnosis. While appearing on at The Memorial golf tournament on Sunday (July 19) in Dublin, Ohio, the 80-year-old gold legend revealed that he and wife Barbara both tested positive for the virus back in March. “It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very [...]
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19

Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19 01:10

 Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

