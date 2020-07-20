|
News24.com | Golf great Jack Nicklaus reveals he had coronavirus
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
US golf legend Jack Nicklaus says he and his wife Barbara tested positive for the coronavirus back in March and both recovered.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Nciklaus confirms he had coronavirus 00:43
18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus confirmed that both he and his wife, Barbara, tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the pandemic.
