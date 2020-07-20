Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Golf great Jack Nicklaus reveals he had coronavirus

News24 Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
US golf legend Jack Nicklaus says he and his wife Barbara tested positive for the coronavirus back in March and both recovered.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Nciklaus confirms he had coronavirus

Nciklaus confirms he had coronavirus 00:43

 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus confirmed that both he and his wife, Barbara, tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rahm: I want to be like you, Jack! [Video]

Rahm: I want to be like you, Jack!

Jack Nicklaus continued with tournament tradition by congratulating Memorial champion Jon Rahm on the 18th green after his final round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published
Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19 [Video]

Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19

Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Lisa Bernhard produced..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:10Published
MGCCC Golf: Jon Hopkins wins Jack Nicklaus Award [Video]

MGCCC Golf: Jon Hopkins wins Jack Nicklaus Award

Some massive recognition for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Golf star Jon Hopkins, this year’s NJCAA recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Award.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Related news from verified sources

Jack Nicklaus reveals positive test for Covid-19

 Golf great Jack Nicklaus has revealed he and his wife Barbara tested positive for Covid-19.
Belfast Telegraph

Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Tested Positive for COVID-19 Back in March

 Jack Nicklaus is opening up about his coronavirus diagnosis. While appearing on at The Memorial golf tournament on Sunday (July 19) in Dublin, Ohio, the...
Just Jared

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies Jack Nicklaus revealed today during a golf telecast of the Memorial tournament that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this