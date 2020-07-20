Jack Nicklaus reveals positive test for Covid-19

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nicklaus reveals positive test for coronavirus Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.

ESPN 6 hours ago



Jack Nicklaus and His Wife Tested Positive for Covid-19 in March; Both Recovered On Sunday, golf legend Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports' Jim Nantz that he and his wife Barbara Nicklaus had tested positive for Covid-19 back in March.

Mediaite 2 hours ago





Tweets about this