UK News
>
UK News
>
Jack Nicklaus reveals positive test for Covid-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Jack Nicklaus reveals positive test for Covid-19
Monday, 20 July 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Golf great Jack Nicklaus has revealed he and his wife Barbara tested positive for Covid-19.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
3 hours ago
Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19
01:10
Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Related news from verified sources
Nicklaus reveals positive test for coronavirus
Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.
ESPN
6 hours ago
Jack Nicklaus and His Wife Tested Positive for Covid-19 in March; Both Recovered
On Sunday, golf legend Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports' Jim Nantz that he and his wife Barbara Nicklaus had tested positive for Covid-19 back in March.
Mediaite
2 hours ago
