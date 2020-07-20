Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Nicklaus reveals positive test for Covid-19

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Golf great Jack Nicklaus has revealed he and his wife Barbara tested positive for Covid-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19

Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19 01:10

 Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Nicklaus reveals positive test for coronavirus

 Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.
ESPN

Jack Nicklaus and His Wife Tested Positive for Covid-19 in March; Both Recovered

Jack Nicklaus and His Wife Tested Positive for Covid-19 in March; Both Recovered On Sunday, golf legend Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports' Jim Nantz that he and his wife Barbara Nicklaus had tested positive for Covid-19 back in March.
Mediaite


Tweets about this