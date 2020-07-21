Rajeev Masand snapped at the police station Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14 sent shockwaves across the nation and left fans of the actor devastated. While admirers of the actor have been urging for a CBI inquiry into his death, the Mumbai Police have been doing their investigation. On Tuesday afternoon film critic Rajeev Masand was snapped at the Bandra police station. “Film critic Rajeev Masand arrives at Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case,” ANI had updated. 👓 View full article

