Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajeev Masand snapped at the police station

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14 sent shockwaves across the nation and left fans of the actor devastated. While admirers of the actor have been urging for a CBI inquiry into his death, the Mumbai Police have been doing their investigation. On Tuesday afternoon film critic Rajeev Masand was snapped at the Bandra police station. “Film critic Rajeev Masand arrives at Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case,” ANI had updated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: History-sheeter injured during encounter in Greater Noida

History-sheeter injured during encounter in Greater Noida 02:10

 Uttar Pradesh Police have nabbed a history-sheeter during an encounter near Kasna Police Station in Greater Noida. The criminal is identified as Dev Prakash alias Deva. Deva's assailant has also been nabbed by the police in a stretched operation. A bike, countrymade pistol and live bullets have been...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters gather following UK police officer kneeling on man's neck [Video]

Protesters gather following UK police officer kneeling on man's neck

A group of protesters gathered outside Islington Police Station on Saturday (July 18) to protest against police violence after footage emerged of an officer kneeling on a man's neck during an arrest in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:29Published
Periyar's supporters protest after saffron ink smeared on his statue in Coimbatore [Video]

Periyar's supporters protest after saffron ink smeared on his statue in Coimbatore

Statue of social activist, Periyar, was defaced after saffron colour was allegedly thrown on it in Coimbatore on July 17. The incident took place Sundarapuram. Following the incident, supporters of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Rs 50 lakhs brown sugar seized in Siliguri, 1 held [Video]

Rs 50 lakhs brown sugar seized in Siliguri, 1 held

Police have seized approx 1 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 50 lakhs. Police have also arrested a woman and seized the drug from her possession. Police seized the drug at Shiv Mandir area in Matigara..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Film critic Rajeev Masand summoned by Mumbai Police

 Film critic Rajeev Masand has been called in for interrogation by Bandra police station.
DNA


Tweets about this

SaraBangla

Sara Bangla Sushant Singh Rajput case: Film critic Rajeev Masand snapped at Bandra police station to record his statement | Hin… https://t.co/yLt15UVffc 3 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes #RajeevMasand spotted at Bandra Police station to record statement in #SushantSinghRajput 's case https://t.co/H3LvmUmYgE 13 minutes ago