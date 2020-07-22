Global  
 

Joey King Talks Possibility of a Third 'Kissing Booth' Movie!

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Joey King poses for some photos at home in Los Angeles while taping a virtual appearance on The Today Show on Wednesday morning (July 22). The 20-year-old actress was on the show to promote her new Netflix movie The Kissing Booth 2, which will be released on Friday. Joey says that she think the sequel [...]
