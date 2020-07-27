Joey King Is Giving J.Lo Vibes in These Photos, Says Taylor Zakhar Perez!
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Joey King looks absolutely incredible while posing for photos at home during the “Fan Fest” event for The Kissing Booth 2! The 20-year-old actress got all glammed up for the virtual event, which took place on Sunday afternoon (July 26). During the live stream, Joey and the cast announced that a third movie will premiere [...]
