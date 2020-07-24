Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joey King Gets All Dressed Up at Home for 'The Kissing Booth 2' Virtual Premiere!

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Joey King isn’t able to walk a red carpet to premiere her movie The Kissing Booth 2, so she dressed up at home instead! The 20-year-old actress looked stunning while participating in a virtual premiere on Friday afternoon (July 24) at her home in Los Angeles. Joey reprises her role as Elle Evans in the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TEEN VOGUE - Published
News video: 'The Kissing Booth 2' Cast Shares Their First Kisses, Acting Roles & More

'The Kissing Booth 2' Cast Shares Their First Kisses, Acting Roles & More 11:40

 Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young of 'The Kissing Booth 2' tell Teen Vogue their “first” everything! From first red carpet jitters to their first time on set, the cast of ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ are open books. Whose first celebrity...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Cast of The Kissing Booth 2 Take a Friendship Test [Video]

The Cast of The Kissing Booth 2 Take a Friendship Test

The cast of The Kissing Booth 2 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e giving each other heartwarming compliments and sharing their first impressions of each other, this cast proves you can..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 12:56Published
Joey King, Joel Courtney On Reuniting For 'The Kissing Booth 2' [Video]

Joey King, Joel Courtney On Reuniting For 'The Kissing Booth 2'

Get ready to embrace summer with the release of Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2" on July 24. While chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, co-stars and real-life BFFs Joey King and Joel..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:44Published
Joey King’s Guide to a Perfect Summer Glow—And the $7 Facial Spray That Fakes a Spa Trip [Video]

Joey King’s Guide to a Perfect Summer Glow—And the $7 Facial Spray That Fakes a Spa Trip

In her Beauty Secrets video, the Kissing Booth 2 star shares how to appreciate SPF while still mastering bronzer.

Credit: VOGUE     Duration: 13:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Joey King Talks Possibility of a Third 'Kissing Booth' Movie!

 Joey King poses for some photos at home in Los Angeles while taping a virtual appearance on The Today Show on Wednesday morning (July 22). The 20-year-old...
Just Jared

Joey King Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions About Her!

 Joey King is promoting her new Netflix movie The Kissing Booth 2 at home via virtual interviews right now and she wore this chic outfit while doing press on...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

'The Kissing Booth 3': Joey King Hopes It Will Happen!

 We’re still a couple days away from the release of The Kissing Booth 2, but there’s already chatter about a third movie happening in the future and Joey King...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

LewisSexy1

Joe Lewis RT @JustJared: .@JoeyKing got all dressed up at home today for the virtual premiere of #TheKissingBooth2 and she looks stunning! https://t.… 24 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@JoeyKing got all dressed up at home today for the virtual premiere of #TheKissingBooth2 and she looks stunning! https://t.co/EbKZnsHvWi 32 minutes ago