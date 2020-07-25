ELR RT @nbcwashington: Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by psych… 6 seconds ago Kathy Kinsey RT @AP: Lawyers representing the family of Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a c… 14 seconds ago Reuters Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73 https://t.co/IaIi1FGyH6 https://t.co/W2GWOORK2h 20 seconds ago Peggy Kelpe RT @NBCNews: Peter Green, co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has died at age 73, according to a law firm acting on behalf of his family. https://… 55 seconds ago Sophs RT @whyayeman1955: Arguably the greatest blues guitarist ever & co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has sadly passed away. R.I.P. Peter Green. #nu… 3 minutes ago The Scenestar RT @amoebamusic: Rest In Peace Peter Green. The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and influential blues guitarist has died at age 73. https://t.co/A… 3 minutes ago DJ Anthony Styles Blues Guitarist Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Dies At 73 https://t.co/uYOSihCgh5 #world #news #politics 3 minutes ago NBCWashington Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by… https://t.co/B7OVGeR1MR 4 minutes ago