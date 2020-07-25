Blues Guitarist Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Dies At 73
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Green's blues guitar sound was well recognized before he formed Fleetwood Mac. During the band's early years, Green was behind hits such as "Albatross," "Man of the World," and "Black Magic Woman."
It has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist John McVie.