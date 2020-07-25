Global  
 

Blues Guitarist Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Dies At 73

NPR Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Green's blues guitar sound was well recognized before he formed Fleetwood Mac. During the band's early years, Green was behind hits such as "Albatross," "Man of the World," and "Black Magic Woman."
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died

A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died 00:54

 It has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist John McVie.

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73 [Video]

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73. A statementfrom Swan Turton solicitors, acting on behalf of the family, confirmed thenews on Saturday. It said: “It is with great..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies aged 73

 The dexterous blues guitarist led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac and made his mark as songwriter with 'Albatross' and 'Black Magic Woman'.
SBS

Peter Green: Fleetwood Mac co-founder dies aged 73

 The British-American rock band's influential guitarist died peacefully in his sleep, his family says.
BBC News

Obituary: Peter Green, British Blues virtuoso

 Peter Green's guitar work made Fleetwood Mac one of the most exciting live bands of the 1960s Blues explosion.
BBC News


