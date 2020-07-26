Global  
 

Tributes paid to Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green

BBC News Sunday, 26 July 2020
The drummer co-founded Fleetwood Mac with the blues rock guitarist, who has died aged 73.
Video Credit: Bang Media
A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died

A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died 00:54

 It has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist John McVie.

Peter Green: Fleetwood Mac co-founder dies aged 73

 The British-American rock band's influential guitarist died peacefully in his sleep, his family says.
'One of the most influential guitar players of all-time': Stars react to Peter Green's death

 Across social media, fans and loved ones are reacting to the death of Peter Green. The dexterous blues guitarist, who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood..
Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73 [Video]

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73. A statementfrom Swan Turton solicitors, acting on behalf of the family, confirmed thenews on Saturday. It said: “It is with great sadness that the family of PeterGreen announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. “A furtherstatement will be provided in the coming days.”

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73

 The British-American rock band founder died peacefully in his sleep at the weekend, his family says.
Tributes paid to Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green

 The drummer co-founded Fleetwood Mac with the blues rock guitarist, who has died aged 73.
