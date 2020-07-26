Tributes paid to Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73



Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73. A statementfrom Swan Turton solicitors, acting on behalf of the family, confirmed thenews on Saturday. It said: “It is with great sadness that the family of PeterGreen announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. “A furtherstatement will be provided in the coming days.”

