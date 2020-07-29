Global  
 

Insider Speaks About Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's First Days as Parents!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents one week ago and a source is speaking out about their new life as dad and mom to newborn Willa! “They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping [...]
News video: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl 00:45

 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have become first-time parents after the actress gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles last week.

