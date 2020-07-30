|
Lil Nas X Shares Epic Moment Chilling W/ Rihanna For New Fenty Skin Launch
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Rap rookie Lil Nas X isn’t just doing Fenty Skin looks by himself and with regular models. The hip-hop entertainer and “Old Town Road” hitmaker has shared a new look at himself starring in the new skincare brand’s latest advertisement with the queen herself Rihanna. Lil Nas X and Rihanna Slay Fenty Skin On Wednesday, […]
