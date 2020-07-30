|
Dr. Dre’s Worth $800 Million + Lets His Wife Know It By Responding To Divorce Paperwork W/ Prenup Mention
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Music mogul Dr. Dre is proving the power of prenuptial agreements. The hip-hop veteran has reportedly responded to his wife Nicole Young filing for divorce by mentioning they had a 50/50 split dating back over 20 years ago. Dr Dre’s Prenuptial Agreement According to reports, the Doc is completely fine with the divorce moving forward […]
The post Dr. Dre’s Worth $800 Million + Lets His Wife Know It By Responding To Divorce Paperwork W/ Prenup Mention appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this