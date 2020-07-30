Global  
 

Dr. Dre’s Worth $800 Million + Lets His Wife Know It By Responding To Divorce Paperwork W/ Prenup Mention

SOHH Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Dr. Dre’s Worth $800 Million + Lets His Wife Know It By Responding To Divorce Paperwork W/ Prenup MentionMusic mogul Dr. Dre is proving the power of prenuptial agreements. The hip-hop veteran has reportedly responded to his wife Nicole Young filing for divorce by mentioning they had a 50/50 split dating back over 20 years ago. Dr Dre’s Prenuptial Agreement According to reports, the Doc is completely fine with the divorce moving forward […]

Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Dr. Dre responds to wife's divorce petition and reveals prenup agreement

Dr. Dre responds to wife's divorce petition and reveals prenup agreement 00:49

 Dr. Dre has responded in court to his wife Nicole Young's divorce petition, revealing the couple have a prenuptial agreement in place.

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Dr. Dre’s Worth $800 Million + Lets His Wife Know It By Responding To Divorce Paperwork W/ Prenup Mention… https://t.co/Tc3QqMJt9i 26 seconds ago

4hhteam

4hiphop Dr. Dre’s Worth $800 Million + Lets His Wife Know It By Responding To Divorce Paperwork W/ Prenup Mention - Music m… https://t.co/2DKtOFTRxr 37 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Dr. Dre's Worth $800 Million + Lets His Wife Know It By Responding To Divorce Paperwork W/ Prenup Mention… https://t.co/YijBaQSyhI 41 minutes ago

