You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?



Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships. Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group? Selena Gomez. Gigi Hadid. Karlie Kloss. Blake Lively. Cara Delevingne. Martha.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Selena Gomez Reveals She's Always Dreamed Of Doing A Song With BFF Taylor Swift Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance during Twitch’s Animal Talking stream tonight, where she not only confirmed she was working on a new album, but also...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



Selena Gomez 'dreams' of Taylor Swift collaboration

ContactMusic 6 hours ago





Tweets about this