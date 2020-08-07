Global  
 

Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in Upcoming Hulu Comedy Series!

Just Jared Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is heading back to television in the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building! The 28-year-old actress and singer will star alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming series. They all are serving as executive producers as well. Deadline reports that “Only Murders In The Building follows [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series

Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series 00:42

 Selena Gomez has shared her kitchen with fans ahead of the premiere of her new HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, and she dropped the trailer for the 10-episode digital series, in which she learns to cook with the help of professionals!

