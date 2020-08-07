Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in Upcoming Hulu Comedy Series!
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Selena Gomez is heading back to television in the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building! The 28-year-old actress and singer will star alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming series. They all are serving as executive producers as well. Deadline reports that “Only Murders In The Building follows [...]
Selena Gomez has shared her kitchen with fans ahead of the premiere of her new HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, and she dropped the trailer for the 10-episode digital series, in which she learns to cook with the help of professionals!