Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in Upcoming Hulu Comedy Series! Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Selena Gomez is heading back to television in the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building! The 28-year-old actress and singer will star alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming series. They all are serving as executive producers as well. Deadline reports that “Only Murders In The Building follows [...] 👓 View full article

