'Justice for SSR' campaign spreads to the US; Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares
Sunday, 9 August 2020 () The online Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign has now spread offline as well. The late actor's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, posted a picture of a billboard in California and wrote, "Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a worldwide movement....
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut commented on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe on August 09. He believes that a conspiracy is being brewed against the Maharashtra government. "The kind of politics being done in Bihar and Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being...
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on..
Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been mustering support for #JusticeforSushant, shared a cryptic post on Friday. She posted,... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •DNA •Zee News