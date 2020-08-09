Global  
 

'Justice for SSR' campaign spreads to the US; Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
'Justice for SSR' campaign spreads to the US; Sushant Singh Rajput's sister sharesThe online Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign has now spread offline as well. The late actor's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, posted a picture of a billboard in California and wrote, "Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a worldwide movement....
