Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2021

Mid-Day Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
With the ongoing pandemic and its adverse effects, most anticipated movies are going through a reshuffle of their release date as health and safety of people are of utmost importance. Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie *Laal Singh Chaddha* that was initially headed for a Christmas 2020 release has now been shifted to Christmas...
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Daily Punch Laal Singh Chaddha To Release On Christmas 2021, Rithvik Dhanjani Quits KKK Made In India

Daily Punch Laal Singh Chaddha To Release On Christmas 2021, Rithvik Dhanjani Quits KKK Made In India 03:33

 Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2021; actor flies to Turkey to finish the remaining shoot. Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star opposite Neha Sharma in a romantic comedy titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film will kick start in February'21

