Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2021
Monday, 10 August 2020 () With the ongoing pandemic and its adverse effects, most anticipated movies are going through a reshuffle of their release date as health and safety of people are of utmost importance. Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie *Laal Singh Chaddha* that was initially headed for a Christmas 2020 release has now been shifted to Christmas...
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2021; actor flies to Turkey to finish the remaining shoot. Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star opposite Neha Sharma in a romantic comedy titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film will kick start in February'21
Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with Soorma director Shaad Ali for an upcoming quirky romantic comedy where he will be playing the role of a pregnant male. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16Published
In a sad turn of events, veteran actress Kumkum, who had done been part of classics like Mother India and Naya Daur, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Also, in other news, the team of Laal Singh..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34Published