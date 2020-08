Mike Tindall Says He Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "Be Happy" After Royal Exit Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Mike Tindall wants only the best for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 41-year-old expressed his well-wishes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Aug. 12 episode of Good... 👓 View full article