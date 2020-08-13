Viral Video: Aamir Khan gets mobbed by fans while shooting Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited project so far! The duo has shared the screen space before in three films - Talash, 3 Idiots and Bombay Talkies. As the lockdown has been lifted at many countries, a lot of Bollywood filmmakers have commenced shooting, one of them being Aamir Khan. The actor...
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2021; actor flies to Turkey to finish the remaining shoot. Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star opposite Neha Sharma in a romantic comedy titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film will kick start in February'21
In a sad turn of events, veteran actress Kumkum, who had done been part of classics like Mother India and Naya Daur, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Also, in other news, the team of Laal Singh..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34Published