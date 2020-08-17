Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan meets Aamir Khan, shares pictures of the meeting Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Aamir Khan recently travelled to Turkey for the shooting of the last leg of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Khan met Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, and the latter even took to her Twitter account to share some pictures of their meeting.



She shared three pictures with the actor and this is what she had to write about... 👓 View full article

