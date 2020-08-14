Global  
 

Miley Cyrus Hangs Out with a Friend After Splitting Up with Cody Simpson

Just Jared Jr Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is enjoying a day out with a friend! The 27-year-old singer met up with a friend on Thursday afternoon (August 13) in Calabasas, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus Miley kept things cool in a Fleetwood Mac T-shirt and jeans for her afternoon outing. Miley‘s outing comes after it [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Miley Cyrus plans to make sobriety a 'long-term lifestyle'

Miley Cyrus plans to make sobriety a 'long-term lifestyle' 00:38

 Miley Cyrus wants to "make sobriety a long-term lifestyle" and friends say it has helped to strengthen her relationship with Cody Simpson.

