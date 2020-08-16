Kanye West Reacts To Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden As Vice President Nominee: “It’s An Honor To Run Against You”
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West can’t wait for the November face-off to go down. The hip-hop heavyweight has reacted to California senator Kamala Harris joining Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his vice president running mate. Kanye West Welcomes Kamala Harris On Saturday, Mr. West hit up Twitter to publicly share his thoughts on Harris. In […]
On Tuesday, Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden's Vice President for the Democratic Party ticket. How will that pick effect the economy? According to Allison Schrager, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, the markets seemed comfortable with Harris on the ballot. Last summer Harris...
Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother..
