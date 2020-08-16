Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Reacts To Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden As Vice President Nominee: “It’s An Honor To Run Against You”

SOHH Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Kanye West Reacts To Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden As Vice President Nominee: “It’s An Honor To Run Against You”Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West can’t wait for the November face-off to go down. The hip-hop heavyweight has reacted to California senator Kamala Harris joining Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his vice president running mate. Kanye West Welcomes Kamala Harris On Saturday, Mr. West hit up Twitter to publicly share his thoughts on Harris. In […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means

Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means 00:38

 On Tuesday, Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden's Vice President for the Democratic Party ticket. How will that pick effect the economy? According to Allison Schrager, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, the markets seemed comfortable with Harris on the ballot. Last summer Harris...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US [Video]

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
Joe Biden wishes Indian Americans on Independence Day [Video]

Joe Biden wishes Indian Americans on Independence Day

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden extended wished NRIs on the occasion of India's Independence Day in Washington DC. He said, "To all Indian Americans and all Americans of Indian ancestry..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Reacts to Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris for VP

 Taylor Swift is speaking out – and she’s excited! The 30-year-old “Cardigan” singer-songwriter happily cheered on the news of Kamala Harris being picked...
Just Jared Also reported by •MashableTMZ.comMid-DayCBS NewsCNASOHH

'Kamala Harris is a step worse; I have more Indians than her': Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden's running mate

 US President Donald Trump, in another attack, has claimed that he has "more Indians" than Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate...
DNA Also reported by •SFGate

Donald Trump suggests Joe Biden ‘insults men’ by choosing a woman as his running mate. Yes, he actually said this

 Hours before Kamala Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate, Donald Trump suggested his Democratic rival was insulting men by choosing a woman as his vice...
PinkNews


Tweets about this