Richa Chadha: The need of the hour is a systemic shift in how we perceive nature Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amid the ongoing battle against Coronavirus, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal donated 1,000 PPE kits to frontline workers last month. In a mark of appreciation for their gesture, environmentalist Dr RK Nair — who, in the past six years, has planted over six lakh trees across seven states of the country — planted 1,000 saplings in... Amid the ongoing battle against Coronavirus, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal donated 1,000 PPE kits to frontline workers last month. In a mark of appreciation for their gesture, environmentalist Dr RK Nair — who, in the past six years, has planted over six lakh trees across seven states of the country — planted 1,000 saplings in 👓 View full article

