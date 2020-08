Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passes away Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passed away in New Jersey, USA at the age of 90. His music career has spanned over 80 years and in his illustrious career, he has been bestowed with multiple awards and recognitions for his contribution to Indian music. His teachings transcended boundaries and have reached countries like the U.S,... 👓 View full article

