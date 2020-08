You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trending Now: Rock $teady



Dwayne Johnson is once again the highest paid actor of the year. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:20 Published 1 week ago Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes rich list for second year



Dwayne Johnson has topped Forbes magazine's Highest Paid Actors list for the second year in a row. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago The Rock tops the list again! Dwayne Johnson named highest-earning actor for second year



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson' has been crowned the highest-earning actor for the second year on the run. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this